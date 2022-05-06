Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson crunches the numbers to find how many support Michael Gableman's election probe. He finds that not many Wisconsinites approve of Gableman's reports and in many cases are concerned about his tactics and flimsy conclusions. He posts graphs and charts to support his contention.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the "stunning" rise in anti-semitism both here and nationally. Some, he notes, point to the rise of Donald Trump for helping spark the huge increase in incidents aimed at Jews. They feel his rhetoric convinced anti-semites it is okay to speak out themselves.
Writing on the Badger Institute blog, policy analyst Jeremiah Mosteller laments the clogging of the courts in Wisconsin which has led to longer and longer waits for justice to be served. He urges state leaders to work with county prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges to find solutions.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, posting on the MacIver Institute website, calls the leaked draft ruling on abortion written by Justice Sam Alito a "brilliant" piece of work. It will overturn five decades of Roe v. Wade's bad law, he contends.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz claims that the leaked ruling has opened a door for the Democrats this fall -- if they don't blow it. The issue can supersede inflation, the economy and education, but Dems need to be careful how they address it, not turning off voters who have nuanced views on abortion, he lectures.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite accuses the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of "strong-arming" small pet shops with its "operation crusty crab." He claims the DNR is harassing shops for carrying what it contends are illegal species and its agents are threatening shop owners with big fines.
Writing on a website called Wisconsin Right Now, Paris Procopis accuses the elite Republican establishment of trying to demonize Tim Michels, who recently announced he is running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. They all want to make sure the "inevitable" Rebecca Kleefisch gets the nomination, he contends.