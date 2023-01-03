Columnist Steve Walters, and other state publications, picks his top ten political stories of 2022. The wins by Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson along with the impact of the abortion debate lead the list.
WisOpinion's "insiders," former legislators Chuck Chvala, the Democrat, and Scott Jensen, the Republican, pick their political winners and losers for 2022 in a video posted on the service's website.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey visits the case of Racine resident Harry Wait, who illegally requested absentee ballots to be sent to other to "prove" how vulnerable the state's election system is to fraud. Humphrey minces no words in describing Wait's attempts to destroy trust in the system.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lists 23 "agenda" items for 2023 that he would like to see achieved during the coming year, including enforcing banning panhandlers from city street intersections.