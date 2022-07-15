Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explores why GOP senatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson suddenly quit the race. He wonders if Nicholson's big financial backer, the right-wing Richard Uihlein, suddenly pulled the plug and explores who, if anyone, his departure will benefit.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey points out that Wisconsin smoking rates for Black adults is three times that of whites. The difference is the widest gap in the nation and the columnist offers reasons why that disparity exists.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports on the campaign contribution history of the state's leading candidates for governor. It points out, for instance, that self-professed GOP outsider Tim Michels has contributed $200,000 to GOP candidates in the past 12 years.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey remarks that when Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker talks about climate change he makes Sarah Palin look like a Rhodes scholar. He contends, for instance says Humphrey, that cleaning our air won't do any good because when the earth rotates, China's polluted air envelopes our country.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite revisits Democratic senatorial candidate Mandela Barnes' failure to pay his property tax when he was running for lieutenant governor back in 2018. He contends that Barnes has a record of taking advantage of the system.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon that announces Wisconsin is changing its motto from "forward" to "backward." Included, Strassburg pens, is the new state slogan that reads "Wisconsin, where women aren't just treated as 2nd class citizens, now they actually are."
Blogger Bill Stokes, amid all the craziness in the world, including everything from unstable Florida buildings to the inane Texas Legislature, has fond memories of the Delta Queen river boat trip he took with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter years ago. He salutes the couple on their 75th anniversary.