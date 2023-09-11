A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel letter to the editor contends that Robin Vos' threats to impeach Janet Protasiewicz fails to acknowledge that she never once expressed an opinion on a specific case. He's using his power to interfere with the voters' choice during an election, says Patricia Jursik.
Nevertheless, expect Protasiewicz to be impeached, contends blogger Dave Cieslewicz. He discusses the options that Vos et al have in pursuing impeachment and the pitfalls they represent, but he's convinced they will go ahead with impeaching her.
Jerry Hansen of Elkhorn, a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party, insists that the time has come to recall Robin Vos. He cannot be allowed to negate the results of an election, he writes in a WisOpinion column.
Lee Newspapers columnist Susan Estrich writes that drug companies do indeed deserve a profit, but not $7,000 for four doses. In a column that appears in the Kenosha News, she describes how a drug she takes for arthritis has been priced exorbitantly.
In a WisOpinion column, Valerie Heth writes that community solar can save small Wisconsin farms. She insists state law needs to be changed to allow farmers to use their back 40s for solar installations.