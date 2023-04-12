Families will see higher fees and fewer choices for child care unless they get support from the Legislature, write Vincent Lyles and Ellen Gilligan in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column. Early childhood education is the workforce behind our parents if they are going to be able to sustain employment and support their children, they write.
People will benefit if Republicans see the light and relent on expanding Medicaid, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He see legislative leaders finally waking up to the face Medicaid is popular and it's time to quit using it as a political cudgel.
Elections have consequences -- the Supreme Court edition, writes Heather Smith on the right-wing MacIver Institute blog site. She posts a list of issues that she assumes will be enacted by the liberal court.
Another right-wing blog, Wisconsin Right Now, features a treatise by Jessica McBride and Jim Piwowarczyk listing the 11 things that went wrong with Dan Kelly's race. They blame Kelly's big loss on his bad decisions and predict the new court will unravel conservative gains during the past several years.
Yes, Janet Protasiewicz could be impeached writes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. He explores the nuances that could actually lead to the GOP-controlled Assembly bending the meaning of "specific reasons" mentioned in the state's Constitution.