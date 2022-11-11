Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists some 21 election wins and losses from the mid-terms. He says the victories by Tony Evers and Josh Kaul were definitely wins for democracy. But Ron Johnson's win along with Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, all election deniers, were losses for democracy.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz writes that Donald Trump lost big time Tuesday. Not only did his endorsed candidates get trounced, he says, but it's possible that his aggressive campaigning actually tipped the balance away from his party.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff posts five top takeaways from Tuesday's election. They include her conclusion that democracy isn't dead and Milwaukee voters didn't come out in force for Mandela Barnes.
Conservative columnist Richard Moore's column examines where the Republicans went wrong in Tuesday's election. They lacked a vision, had sketchy candidates and a polarized incumbency, he claims, and then examines the "path forward."
And M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, who had predicted a "red wave" on Tuesday, is now wondering why it took so long to call the Johnson-Mandela Barnes race. He blames the "mainstream" media for taking their sweet time because they secretly wanted Barnes to win and then claims that Barnes "reluctantly" conceded the next day.
The Kenosha News prints a column by David Chavern of the News Media Alliance who writes that time is running out to save local news from big tech. There are only four weeks left for this Congress to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, he points out.