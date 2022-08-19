Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson is wondering why Wisconsin Republicans Ron Johnson, Glenn Grothman and Tim Michels are defending Donald Trump's hoarding of top secret government documents? Thompson outlines why mishandled classified documents pose a danger to the country.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska frets that Wisconsin Republicans are going to blow this election yet. He notes the schism between gubernatorial nomination victor Tim Michels and second-place finisher Rebecca Kleefisch, who is still upset over Michels's use of Kleefisch's daughter in a negative ad, and the surprising lead Mandela Barnes shows over Ron Johnson.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Doug Bradley writes that the hearings on the Jan. 6th insurrection at the Capitol sparked memories of the Pentagon Papers and the Vietnam War. In all cases, lies were exposed, the Vietnam vet maintains.
In another Journal Sentinel column, Sophia Voight notes that inflation is top of mind for Wisconsin voters this fall. She says the Marquette University Law School poll showed an overwhelming majority is very concerned about inflation as they make their voting decisions.
Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke wonders if Donald Trump is turning out to be our Nigerian prince. He compares Trump's tactics to those supposed Nigerian prince's emails asking you to send him money so he can escape and share his fortune with you.
In a column for Isthmus, Bill Lueders writes about his "sad" meeting with Department of Health Services officials over the eviction of his mother from a nursing home. Lueders has been documenting the practice of nursing homes to summarily evict residents they suddenly deem too difficult to care for and the state's lax enforcement when the homes break the law.