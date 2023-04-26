In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters notes that 44% of the State Legislature has changed in the last four years. He breaks down how the composition has changed and what that might mean during the coming session.
Commenting on the Fox News-Dominion settlement, Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog, is concerned that nothing will change with Fox, that it will keep on lying, pretending its journalism, because its flock wants that. American journalism and democracy, he adds, are in peril as a result.
Clearly, the feds are failing to protect the nation's secrets, writes Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. He has a suggestion: pause all the political theater and investigate something important for a change.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends he's happy "sleepy" Joe Biden is running again, but he's worried the Republicans will blow it by getting behind a criminal defendant who is even more unlikeable.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey has a different take. He calls Biden "steady and measured" and ready to take on another campaign. On the same day as his announcement, the blogger adds, his likely opponent is going on trial for rape.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab piece, Marquette University law professor Kali Murray explains how you can protect your home from out-of-state investors by proper estate planning.