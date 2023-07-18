In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan gives a shout out to Rebecca Cooke, the Democrat who has announced she will challenge 3rd District incumbent Republican Derrick Van Orden in next year's Congressional elections. He notes that she is from a long line of Wisconsin farmers who understands rural America and offers hope in today's climate of political angst.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Michael Ford of the UW-Oshkosh and Michael Stanley, president of the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association, advocate for special purpose fire districts to help improve public safety by addressing the shortage of firefighters that is impeding response times as call volumes increase.
Mike McCabe, in his More Verb Than Noun blog, comments on "headlines and fine print" using as an example the news of Gov. Tony Evers' budget veto to extend school aid for the next 400 years. While it might make for an interesting story, the truth is that the veto won't really extend the aid for four centuries since the Legislature starts over on a budget every two years.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and praises the progress that was made. NATO is now much more than a defense strategy, he writes.
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County's enactment of sales tax increases -- two percent and .4 percent respectively -- pushes business to Waukesha, contends Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska.
Blogger Bill Stokes is wondering if there could be a human counterpart to Wisconsin's one and only bear hunt training for hound dogs that is currently underway. Maybe have randy gang members rampaging through maternity wards, he writes, tongue-in-cheek.