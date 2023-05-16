In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan takes note of Donald Trump's declaration that he supports a debt default for the country. He says the statement made during the controversial CNN town hall appearance shows how little regard he has for the nation's well being.
The health care transparency proposal introduced by Republican State Rep. Mary Felzkowski deserves debate, editorialize the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News. Many claim requiring health care facilities to disclose prices would help consumers while the hospital association say it would merely duplicate what the feds are already doing, the papers say, adding let's debate it and decide.
Peter Wasson, managing editor of the Ashland Press, urges support of a bipartisan attempt to undo what he calls one of the worst decisions in state legal history. He calls on readers to urge their legislators to back the bill that would make it clear that successful open records requests be accompanied by the payment of lawyers' fees.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Dan Bice reports that while Eric Hovde is pondering a run against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, he is living large in Laguna Beach, Cal. While Hovde has a $7 million home on the Pacific and leads two banking companies there, he maintains that Wisconsin is his home, Bice writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Republicans might actually win an election if they'd quit shooting themselves in the foot while fighting with each other. He showcases a recent dust up between GOP chairs at a Green County Republican Party event.
In a Milwaukee Shepherd Express column, William Holahan says that all Congress' Freedom Caucus need do is look at how former President Bill Clinton actually balanced the budget and built a surplus by raising taxes instead of the much disproven canard of believing lowering taxes will bolster the economy.