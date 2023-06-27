Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, notes the fear mongering emanating from the "book police" who are gripping America. He focuses on the recent targeting in Muskego of an acclaimed book on the Japanese internment camps as an example and includes a local anecdote on why today's children need to learn what happened.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols insists that Gov. Tony Evers should sign off on Wisconsin's big tax cuts. He maintains that the current upper tax bracket makes us noncompetitive. Only Minnesota exceeds us in the Midwest, he adds.
In a Milwaukee Business Journal column, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson writes that he has asked the city's alders to join him in enacting a 2% sales tax for the city to avert a financial crisis that will occur without it.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz uses the Dobbs abortion decision to declare be careful what you wish for. He notes how the pro-life movement has been on its heels since the decision and how public opinion has now decidedly moved to pro-choice.
In a blog he headlines "crotch shots in the morning paper," Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska chides the Wisconsin State Journal for a front-page feature it ran Monday on what he labels transgender pornography.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts soon-to-retired executive director Matt Rothschild's commentary that the Republican budget rewards the rich. The plan makes a mockery of Wisconsin's once hailed progressive income tax, Rothschild insists.