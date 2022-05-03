In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan insists that Joe Biden is leading on Ukraine while Wisconsin Cong. Mike Gallagher continues to take cheap shots at Biden all in the name of making political gain. The Wisconsin Republican is still pushing for using U.S. troops in the war, Kaplan points out, preferring to criticize Biden over helping with his efforts.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders what Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany has against democracy. He notes that Tiffany was one of ten House members who voted against the World War II era lend lease aid package for Ukraine, claiming that the U.S. has already spent more there than any other country. Isn't it worth it to defend democracy?, asks Heinzelman.
The Racine Journal Times sees the pluses in communities joining the "No Mow May" movement to discourage lawn mowing until June so that bees may pollinate. But, its editorial points out, not mowing until June could cause problems among neighbors and an increase in the bug population. Municipalities should go slow in joining the movement, the paper editorializes.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign awards its influence peddler of the month to Wisconsin Conservation Voters, a statewide organization that provides tens of thousands in campaign donations mostly to Wisconsin Democrats.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is worried that a trend is building in which Republican candidates urge the jailing of their political opponents. It's spread to Minnesota last week when a GOP gubernatorial candidate urged that the Democratic secretary of state should be in jail for the way he's handled the state's elections, Humphrey notes.
In another of his posts on the MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell declares that "Bidenomics" has gone bust. He credits the first quarter's dip in the gross national product to the president's programs.
In his column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters writes that Gov. Tony Evers has signed executive orders in an attempt to appeal to his base. He uses Evers' creation of an Office of Environmental Justice as one example.