The Racine Journal Times editorializes that college football is a brutal business and if you don't believe it, just ask Paul Chryst. It's a grim reminder of the new world we live in, the paper notes, quoting former Badger coach Bret Bielema.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Milwaukee Area Technical College's Michael Rosen writes that Joe Biden's student debt plan will help future Wisconsin nurses, firefighters and HVAC techs. It is not a handout, Rosen insists.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild writes that Wisconsin sorely needs direct democracy. Other states have binding referendums to allow citizens to get directly involved in major issues, he points out. The progressives called for it more than 100 years ago, he adds.
Blogger Bill Stokes has some choice comments about the two lying fishermen in Ohio who put weights in the fish they caught in an effort to win a $500,000 contest. They were caught, but suffered no penalties, Stokes observes, and speculates that next thing you know they'll be running for public office with Donald Trump's blessing.
Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Donnell, in his regular MacIver Institute blog complains about Joe Biden's "energy debacle." He says his failed energy program was evidenced by OPEC's decision to cut oil flow by 2 million barrels a day.