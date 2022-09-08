On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe believes that Democrats are their own worst enemy when they insist that many poor and middle class whites vote against their own interests. They fail to understand, he says, that they're being disrespectful and actually solidifying their disdain for the party.
November voters are the real target of the Donald Trump special master ruling, says Dominique Paul Noth on his Dom's Domain-Politics blog. For those, like Chief Justice John Roberts, who believe judge's are nonpartisan, look no further than the Trump-appointed Florida judge who okayed the special master, he writes.
In a Janesville Gazette column, Steve Walters says that the Marquette University Law School's latest poll shows major partisan gaps on issues affecting the state. For instance, 79% of Democrats see climate as the number one issue while 91% of Republicans claim inflation is the biggest issue.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that there's a big surge in the number of Wisconsin women registering to vote. The state has the third biggest surge in the country, he says, adding that it could help decide this fall's elections.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite insists that President Joe Biden's speech at Milwaukee's Labor Day observance was a "dangerous escalation in rhetoric." Democrats, he claims, are going to need a much better Biden if they are to compete in this fall's elections.