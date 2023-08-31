The Gen Z lawsuit on climate change that was won in Montana earlier this month is a victory for a clean environment write Jonathan Patz and Steven Running in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column. Youth are already experiencing physical and mental harm from climate change, the authors contend.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth claims that Sarah Godlewski's insistence that there are no records of conversations she had with former Secretary of State Doug La Follette over Gov. Evers appointing her to his post smells like yesterday's fish.
The West needs a united voice on China, proclaims Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites recent coverage by the British newspaper The Guardian which explains why, but Americans get little of the news.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff insists that MAGA Republicans are trying to overthrow democracy. And she concludes that a lot of journalists are covering it as if it were just another political event.
In a posting on the right-wing Badger Institute blog, Jeremiah Mosteller says incarceration for cannabis-only crimes is extremely rare and prison is almost non-existent. So, it's difficult to determine what legalization would do to arrest statistics, he explains.