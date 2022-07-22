Sophia Voight of the Appleton Post-Crescent writes that climate change is top of the mind for the majority of Wisconsin voters this fall, but the candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races don't seem to want to address it.
Kirsten Finn of the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation, in an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, complains that the state has declined in bicycle friendly rankings. The state has fallen from second to 29th, she insists, and offers five ways it can be changed.
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' troubles are exposing Republican hypocrisy on immigration, insists Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. He talks tough on immigration, yet he was at the forefront a few years ago opposing a crackdown on illegal immigration, something that his opponents have seized upon.
Blogger Richard Moore maintains the the real emergency in the state's voting system is to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He claims that it ignores the state's election laws which would be better administrated by an elected official like the secretary of state.
Greg Hoffman of the WisBiz Green blog describes how federal dollars are helping with Wisconsin's lead pipe problems. He details how money from the public sector is finally starting to flow into replacing lead pipes, a problem that's been ignored for some time.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that the state's licensing agency's dysfunction is the result of an absentee governor. He claims Gov. Tony Evers has not shown proper oversight of the department that has become notoriously slow in issuing licenses to professionals.