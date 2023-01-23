The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild notes the 13th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the so-called Citizens United case. The court delivered us Super PACs, he writes, and they are monsters now.
Being classy matters in politics, contends Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He muses about the transfer of power from George W. Bush to Barack Obama and from Obama to Donald Trump. But, then there was the not classy Trump as Joe Biden became president, he notes.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr writes that Taiwan-U.S. ties remain strong and vital. The assertiveness of the Chinese makes our commitment to the country more important than ever, he says.
M. D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, claims that Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz learned her legal views from progressive Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff insists that Republicans aim to kill off state government with their flat income tax idea. After the first few years, state revenues would be so small that it would be difficult to pay for basic services and support the school system, she maintains.
Also on the Wisconsin Examiner, journalist Bill Lueders pays tribute to his mother, who passed away recently at the age of 98. Although we never talked politics, he writes, she defined my political views.