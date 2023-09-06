In a Labor Day post, blogger Dave Cieslewicz insists that unions aren't the answer any longer. They just aren't important today, the former Madison mayor contends. What's needed, he writes, is a reform movement based on moderation that connects blue collar workers with professionals.
Family Farm Defender's Jim Goodman, though, says unions are needed now more than ever. They represent the struggle against power and money that exploits the American worker, he writes in a piece for the Wisconsin Examiner. They're not about the individual, but everyone working together, he adds.
In a WisOpinion posting, Election Commission Chair Don Millis insists that gerrymandering isn't the reason for the GOP'S domination of the Legislature. It's the quality of the candidates, he claims. He calls Dane County the poster child for ideological concentration.
In a Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News column, Downtown Racine's Kelly Kruse writes that the city's downtown continues to be a shining example of success. A new hotel, news restaurants and a new apartment complex are taking shape in a suddenly vibrant community, she proclaims.
On the Crooks and Liars blog, Milwaukee's Chris Liebenthal suggests that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley has a severe case of "fauxtrage." She now supports recusal rules that she recently declared were unconstitutional, he notes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is wondering whether Madison could burn like Maui? He notes the extremely dry weather and the restoration of lots of prairie and suggests care be used while barbecuing in the backyard.
Blogger Bill Stokes finds a lighter side to the collapse of the pier behind the UW's Memorial Union that dumped a crowd of students in Lake Mendota. Someday in the future, he predicts, thousands of aging UW grads will claim to have been on that pier on Labor Day 2023.