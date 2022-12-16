The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth posts his list of Christmas gifts to the likes of Aaron Rodgers to Chicago Bears fans. He's got plenty of time on his hands, he declares, because he's through walking the aisles of stores looking for things he can't find, preferring instead of deliver gift cards instead.
WisOpinion posts a recent Mother Jones magazine piece by Ari Berman describing how Wisconsin democracy nearly died this past year. Berman's piece describes how Tony Evers held off voting changes advanced by the GOP-controlled Legislature and adds that the battle has just begun as a new legislative session begins.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters writes about the Democrats' decision not to open its primary season with the Iowa caucuses. He describes the caucus history and the surprises it delivered in recent years.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson contends that the reason Wisconsin's congressional districts are so gerrymandered stems from too much emphasis on "community interests."
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke insists that the Madison Symphony's Christmas concert this year was the best one ever. That's because, he adds, it was the most joyful.