Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on Mike Nichols, president of the conservative Badger Institute, over his contention that "leftists" don't believe the GDP is important. Murphy challenges Nichols to identify which leftist has ever made such an observation.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, veteran columnist Steve Walters of Wisconsin Eye notes the vast gulf between Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature over the state budget. There's a difference of at least $2.8 billion on how the want to spend the state surplus, he writes.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's video commentators, Kristin Brey and Bill Schultz, post the 12 days of Wisconsin Christmas. It includes everything from pickled herring to cannibal sandwiches sung to the traditional tune.
In a Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr recalls Christmas of 1944 and the Battle of the Bulge that became "hell on earth" for countless military troops.
On the Blogging Blue site, Ed Heinzelman posts a picture of right-wing GOP congressmen Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz and without comment quotes them complaining of the Ukrainian president's visit to Congress that "Zelensky was all rumpled and not wearing a suit, very disrespectful."