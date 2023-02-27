In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr discusses the "Reds' balloons" and asks how dangerous is China anyhow? He notes how balloons have played a key role in military operations throughout history.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is amused by the Georgia grand jury foreperson comments on what went on behind the jury's closed doors as it considered charges against Donald Trump. Observing her, Blaska insists that she's a ditz and her being selected to chair the jury makes one wonder what the rest of the jurists were like.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts a speech by its executive director Matt Rothschild in which he discusses what he calls the challenges to our democracy. He talks about everything from the Citizens United decision to gerrymandering.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pays tribute to former Gov. Anthony Earl, who passed away last week. The governor dies and so does gentler politics, too, he writes.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz describes the late governor as the man who believed in us, but laments that the people let him down after his groundbreaking one term in the governorship. He talks about his several firsts and the head winds that he faced, always forging ahead on issues that the believed were the right things to do, even if they hurt him politically.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell calls Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz the "most dangerous candidate to ever run" for the court. He calls the race between the Milwaukee judge and her conservative opponent Dan Kelly a "battle for the Rule of Law itself."