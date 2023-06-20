In a column directed at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, columnist Bill Kaplan tells him expanding Medicaid is only common sense. Kaplan points out how Republicans in other states have come to realize that and if Vos changes his mind on expanding health care coverage in Wisconsin he will be remembered for his wisdom.
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, conservative Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher claims that the Biden administration is pursuing a "zombie" engagement with Beijing. He insists that the engagements with China will not work.
Guess who Sen. Ron Johnson blames for dividing the country?, asks Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal. He claims it's the media and the left, the blogger answers, adding that he also blames the left for being racist.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab is featuring five Milwaukee Black LGBTQ leaders and elders in honor of Pride month. Today the paper talks with Tyra Neal who won a landmark case to change her name in Wisconsin.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that you can kill the messenger, but not the message when it comes to the history of Blacks in America. She outlines the history of why we celebrate Juneteenth.
Also in the Milwaukee Courier, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin celebrates Juneteenth pointing out the Milwaukee celebrations through the years and declaring that Black history is also Wisconsin history.