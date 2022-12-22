The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth believes that compromise can enact tax reform in Wisconsin if the Democrats and Republicans really want to make it happen. He sees merit in the GOP's flat income tax, but sees why Dems oppose it. The large state budget surplus can help make it happen, he writes.
Kelly McDowell, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Beverage Association, in a guest column for the Racine Journal Times insists that recycling can help create the future we want. She lists five common mistakes we make in recycling and how to correct them.
Mark Lisheron, the managing editor of the conservative think tank that Badger Institute, columnizes that the state needs greater transparency and clarity on how it's spending federal emergency funds. He notes an audit bureau report asking Gov. Tony Evers for better explanations.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s Missy Hughes hails the success of so-called bounceback grants the agency distributed this year. She says the grants, which were derived from federal recovery funds, enabled scores of small business to survive.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, Ruth Conniff maintains that Wisconsin's Republican new chair wants to have it both ways on Donald Trump. She says Brian Schimming is telling Republicans it's ok to support Donald Trump, but be prepared to have a second choice, just in case.