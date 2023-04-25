Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans have their head in the sand as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signals that the GOP is willing to default on the nation's debt, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Five Republicans need to be willing to put country over party, will 8th Dist. Rep. Mike Gallagher be one of them?, he asks.
The U.S. Supreme Court needs to do a better job of policing itself, insists the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The latest revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas' vacation gifts underscore how the court needs to adopt a strict code of conduct and abide by it, the paper says.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, psychologist Bethany Lerch describes what working at Wisconsin's female prison taught her about trauma, addiction and hope. Much or what the prisoners carry is due in large part to mental health, she writes.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, neighborhood news service writer David Libert says the city and state have a rare opportunity to address climate change. With federal funds on their way, government needs to encourage neighborhoods to submit ideas, he writes.
In a La Crosse Tribune guest column, State Sen. Brad Pfaff comments that the state's current child care situation is unsustainable. He touts passage of the Child Care Counts program that's in the state budget as a solution to bolstering child care providers with needed funding.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments on last weekend's memorial service for the late Gov. Tony Earl. It came as a most fitting wrap to Earth Week, he writes, recalling Earl's record or environmental achievements.