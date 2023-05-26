It's rare that businesses and consumers are on the same side, writes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, but that's what's happening in response to We Energies plan to seek yet another rate hike. They see through the private utility's plan for yet more profits at ratepayers' expense, he adds.
In a Racine Journal Times piece, ethics columnist Richard Kyte claims that cellphones are creating a generation of disengaged youth. He says the warning this week from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on the impact of phones on young people is long overdue.
It's all too easy to criticize when things go wrong in Beloit's school district, comments the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. But, let's also give credit when it's due, he says, pointing to the Beloit Memorial's jazz orchestra wowing an audience in New York.
Blogger Bill Stokes lists ten things to do to assure the dumbing down of the U.S. One of the ten is to ban books and allow the knuckle-dragging locals to deny historical truth to the kids.
In his MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell is wondering where is the Republican plan for relief? They're all talking about shared revenue, he complains, but nary a word about how much of the COVID relief surplus they're going to give back to taxpayers.
Another right-wing blogger, Mark Lisheron of the Badger Institute, asserts that Medicaid is Wisconsin's budget buster. He contends that Republicans in the Legislature are right in their continued opposition to expanding Medicaid under the Afflordable Care Act as 40 others states have done.