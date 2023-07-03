In a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Sen. Chris Larson lists the ten worst things about the recently-passed state budget. Worst of the ten, he insists, is the squandering of the $7 billion surplus to benefit the rich with massive tax cuts.
The right-wing Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran, however, contends the budget was a win for justice, education and taxes. But, it's only a start, he declares for what's ahead.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff, however, sees the Republican budget as a declaration of war. The GOP stripped out what public opinion clearly shows the people want. It's now up to Gov. Tony Evers, who she insists needs to switch gears, adding that you can't negotiate with this right-wing crew.
In a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr put India's prime minister's visit to the U.S. in context. There's no wonder the visit has received mixed reviews, but U.S. cooperation with India has hard political realities, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is fired up by the Supreme Court's decision in the website designer case, insisting that the high court got it right that freedom of speech trumps identity politics.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, however, wonders if the Denver web designer can now only seek out Aryan-looking customers? Hiding behind a legal claim about religion to blunt the fact you're a raging bigot should not be allowed in our country, the blogger maintains.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey writes that the decision declaring affirmative action unconstitutional hurts whites as well as minorities. It's a supreme setback that the justices don't understand, he declares.
Cognitive Dissidence blogger Chris Liebenthal says Wisconsin Republicans are desperate not to face another fair election, based on their efforts to fire Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. The GOP's logic is as twisted as it gets, he insists.