Will the real Paul Ryan please stand up?, asks Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He explains what his tarnished stature as a Fox News board member reveals about the once golden GOP leader.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild, in a talk at a League of Women Voters' forum, explains how unconscionable amounts of money have become norm in so many elections today, including the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race now underway.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson explains why the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt is actually a plan to undo politicians deciding years ago to make low income students shoulder more of the cost of college, saddling them with unconscionable debt.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz writes that one way to avoid college debt is not to go to college. He contends that too many employers unnecessarily require college degrees for jobs. He explains how Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is dealing with that.
The death of Chicago Sun-Times photographer Jim Frost prompts Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey to list yet another reason why newspapers matter. Frost, he recalls, was instrumental in the paper's expose of building inspectors accepting bribes to overlook violations. It was a storied investigation, centered on a fake tavern, the Mirage.
Conservative blogger and columnist for the Washington County Daily News, Owen Robinson, complains that Judge Janet Protasiewwicz has been on the bench for a decade and her record is nothing short of terrible.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a number of comments he's received in response to his recent blog excoriating those who refuse to admit there was a riot at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2020.