Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy would like to know who's the real outsider in the Republican primary for governor. He notes that former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, in her rantings against the Democrats, contends that she is, but, he adds, she's really the insider and explains why.
Business blogger John Torinus says the GOP is shaky on Ukraine. He draws attention to the 57 House Republicans who voted against the aid package for the devastated country, but is happy that only one Wisconsin Republican, Tom Tiffany, did so. He says Tiffany is lucky he represents the state's northernmost congressional district, adding that he'd never get elected in any other part of the state.
In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Omar Shaikh, the co-owner of Third Street Market Hall in Milwaukee, argues that his city should definitely host the Republican National Convention in 2024. He disagrees that it would be a bad signal to the city's minority neighborhoods, pointing out that the $200 million impact will help many lower wage employees.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Wisconsin Eye's Steve Walters notes how rare it is for a parole decision to become controversial. He explains how the case of convicted murderer Douglas Balsewicz morphed into a full blown political controversy because of a change in the law.
Meanwhile, in his weekly Washington County Daily News column, conservative Owen Robinson claims that Gov. Tony Evers has failed to act to stem the rise in violent crime in Wisconsin. Evers has not proposed any solutions in his budget proposals, Robinson complains.