Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy's latest piece explains how talk radio took over Wisconsin. He cites a a new book written by six academics, including five UW-Madison professors, who have studied the advent of talk radio in the state since the end of the Fairness Doctrine in 1987. Most of some 77 radio stations in the state are dominated by right-wing voices, he points out.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson asks why Democrats don't challenge Republican's "woke" agenda as violations of the First Amendment. Peterson argues that government passing bills on what books can be read, what topics teachers can address are violations of free speech rights.
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gibralter high school senior Annalee Mize writes that we must protect the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment for future generations. A winner in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Civics Games contest, Mize says that the freedoms are being attacked on a regular basis.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that as Republican goons were booing the president during the state of the union, international attention was focused on Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea to get British fighter jets. It's imperative that Ukraine get them, Humphrey insists, and the West has a vested interest in that as well.
On his Facebook blog WisBiz Green, Greg Hoffman says that Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal next week will be big on clean energy. Reports are that Evers will propose substantial sums for forestry initiatives and conservation projects, Hoffman writes.
On the right-wing blogsite Wisconsin Right Now, Scarlett Johnson maintains that despite the area's redness, there's a woke agenda in place at the Sheboygan School District. She contends parents are finding books with sexual content and other pornographic material available to students at the high school.