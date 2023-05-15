In a commentary for the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr says that Britain's royal ceremony was not only important to them, but to us as well. He insists that new King Charles, although his powers are few, represents a bond between the two countries.
Patrick McIlheran of the conservative Badger Institute blogsite claims the Legislature by requiring that no shared revenue funds can be spent on expanding its trolley is protecting Milwaukeeans from "$15 per-ride fare-free trolley folly." That's what he contends is costing taxpayers because of the few passengers that use it.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild, in a speech before his upcoming retirement, offers parting thoughts on the state of campaign finance and other issues facing Wisconsin and urges people to get involved.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is thrilled that UW System President Jay Rothman has decided to ban diversity, equity and inclusion questions in job interviews henceforth. He has driven a stake through the heart of Wokeism, he declares.
In a posting on the Crooks and Liars website, blogger Chris Liebenthal calls attention to Republican State Rep. Chuck Wichgers' recent speech in which he claims there are demons in the walls of the State Capitol. Liebenthal says he's right, but those demons he should know are his Republican colleagues.