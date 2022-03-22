The Milwaukee Brewers are once again eyeing taxpayers' wallets, complains the Racine Journal Times. The paper editorializes that the Brewers should not be looking for another sales tax to subsidize the maintenance of the stadium, pointing out that the franchise has increased in value from the $223 million Mark Attanasio paid for the team to $1.22 billion today. Seems that would be enough equity to finance its own maintenance, the paper says.
Columnist Bill Kaplan proclaims that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is abandoning Ukraine once again. In a posting on WisOpinion, Kaplan says the "huffing and puffing" politician couldn't even bring himself to vote for the bill that is sending $13.6 billion to the embattled country that he abandoned during the Trump administration once before.
Patrick McIlheran, the policy director for the conservative Badger Institute think tank, is pleased that Dairyland Power is exploring returning to nuclear power. Much to the chagrin of Greens, he insists that the action is a wise move.
Another voice from the right, M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin blogsite calls out Gov. Tony Evers for an "extreme makeover" of his views about law enforcement. He claims that Evers has a history of dissing law enforcement, but now insists he's pro-police.
The conservative Bill Osmulski of the MacIver Institute is bemused by the Department of Homeland Security's warning that should their be a nuclear attack you should be sure to take COVID precautions as well.
Americans like to note that Russia is 4,500 miles away from our country, but don't forget, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman that its eastern border is a mere 200 miles away from one of our 50 states, Alaska. Remember, the blogger says, when Sarah Palin claimed she could see Russia from her Alaskan home?