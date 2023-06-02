The Milwaukee Brewers are floundering on a stadium deal, writes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He asserts that their lobbying looks inept while the baseball commissioner's threat looks desperate.
In another of its series on free speech at universities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel features former UW President Kevin Reilly. He notes an increase in attacks on free speech, over 100 educational gag order bans have been introduced in 33 states. It hasn't hit Wisconsin yet, but signs are it could soon, he writes.
In his latest More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe describes how in Wisconsin socialism was once not a dirty word. He recounts the hugely successful three successive Milwaukee socialist mayors who guided the city to its greatest achievements.
Republicans hatred for Milwaukee has reached an irrational extreme, writes Christina Lieffring on Tone Madison. She contends that GOP legislators are using shared revenue as leverage to dominate and possibly crush the state's largest city.
In a Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr reflects on Memorial Day 2023. He recalls how U.S. presidents and many officeholders have been veterans, but this is no longer the case and it's noticeable.