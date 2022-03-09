No one is under the illusion that boycotting Russian vodka and taking it off liquor store shelves will have any real impact on the country's economy, but symbolism does matter, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader Telegram.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is elated to see President Joe Biden's poll numbers rising because of the actions he has taken on the Russian-Ukraine crisis. Americans are starting to recognize the gravity of the situation and Biden's steady hand in dealing with it, he says.
Women's health advocate Gail Zeamer, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, writes that women must have access to affordable, life-saving breast screenings. She recounts her own experience to make her point.
Reflecting on the rising price of gasoline, blogger Bill Stokes recalls an earlier time when "filling stations" did everything from wash your car windows to checking the oil while pumping a bucks worth of gas.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz is glad that Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has joined Republican Ron Johnson and others in supporting a move to delist wolves and turn their management over to the states. It's a wise political move, he declares, even if it upsets animal rights advocates. Anything that annoys Dane County liberals is fine with me, he quips.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor points to recent events, including Fox News' Tucker Carlson calling for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT Scores, as evidence that Black people are still being treated differently. We just want to live, she says, quoting the lyrics of a song inspired by the murder of George Floyd.