Two staffers at the conservative Badger Institute insist that Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a historic reform of Wisconsin's income taxes. Patrick McIlheran and Mike Nichols bemoan the governor's nixing of the GOP's tax cuts aimed at the higher income brackets.
Blogger Dave Cieselwicz, meanwhile, wonders what to do with $3.3 billion that Evers' income tax veto left in the state surplus. The governor did the right thing foir farness, he maintains, and probably prompted a new look at the surplus this fall.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska celebrates the rain, spotty as it was, as being a life saver for many living things. He doesn't feel the same, though, about Gov. Tony Evers' partial vetoes of the Republican-crafted budget and yearns for the return of a Republican to the governor's office.
Blogging on the right-wing MacIver Institute site, Milwaukee talk radio host Dan O'Donnell insists that Evers turned the state budget to the worst in 402 years. He calls the vetoes to extend school aids through the next four centuries an egregious act.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Idea Lab op-ed, two staffers of the right-wing Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty nonprofit law firm contend that rules to spur high school graduation actually label more Black students as "at risk."