Three bright faces are the future of America, until they aren't, is Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman's comment on another mass shooting, this one on Michigan State's campus. When will the nation finally say enough is enough?, he asks.
We've got to conclude that it's not moral for our legislative bodies to fail to act to the gun violence that's traumatizing the country, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. It isn't acceptable that both high school and college students have to suffer through these episodes, he adds.
All we can do is keep trying, comments blogger Dave Cieslewicz. There are a lot of answers to all these shootings, but the problem is political. We can only hope that demographics will catch up to the small sliver of powerful politicians who continue to fight any gun safety legislation, he writes, all the while supported by the Supreme Court.
On his blog More Verb than Noun, Mike McCabe examines how times have changed dramatically since the days many of our families immigrated from afar. We once never locked our doors and now we arm ourselves because we're afraid of what's out there, he comments.
In a Wisconsin Examiner commentary, former Dane County Judge Richard Niess writes the Wisconsin Judicial Commission blew it with its lecturing of Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky on her manners. The commission dismissed a Trump lawyer's complaint that Karofsky had violated the ethics code with her comments defending democracy. Niess says the commission should have stopped right there.
Noting how legislative Republicans have passed numerous bills to change election laws only to have them vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, the Racine Journal Times is optimistic that a new bill introduced by Green Bay Republican Rep. David Steffen may actually survive. It's a good bill, the paper says, that would provide for a text-message service that tells voters when their absentee ballots are sent out and when they are received by election clerks.