Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman comments that the most qualified candidate for the GOP nomination for governor has decided not to run. The blogger says Tommy Thompson could have brought sanity to this fall's election. Instead, we're now left with the loose screws from the bottom of the Wisconsin GOP's junk drawer, he contends.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey agrees. Thompson would have been a formidable candidate, he blogs, plus being a proven commodity from his previous terms in the governor's office, attracting bipartisan support.
The Racine Journal Times chides the city's schools for not alerting parents to problems in getting enough food for students' lunches because of supply chain bottlenecks. Instead of serving sparse lunches, alerted parents could have sent cold lunches to school with their children, the paper editorializes.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorializes that the election of Cavalier Johnson as mayor is a mark of progress for the city. It's a major sign that power is shifting to a younger generation and, as with other key positions, represent a trend to diversity among local leaders.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer calls the Bucks a new Milwaukee tradition, adding that the team shouldn't be taken for granted. Additionally, the team has sparked a new community spirit, involving citizens from all the city's communities, he writes.
Conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson wants Wisconsin to send Ron Johnson back to Washington for another six-year term. He has proven he's his own man with his own voice, Robinson claims.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, two Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty kingpins, Rick Essenberg and Dan Lennington explain why "we must fight Biden's equity agenda." They contend that directing aid and benefits to minorities is racism and is illegal under U.S law.