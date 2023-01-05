The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that Gov. Tony Evers saluted democracy in his second inaugural address this week. It was an inspiring speech, he maintains, one that met the moment.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite isn't as kind to the governor. He called for unity, Kittle writes, yet his speech was full of partisanship.
Another conservative critic, Dan O'Donnell who hosts a right-wing radio talk show in Milwaukee, says Evers was finally honest about his "far-left" agenda. He think he has a mandate, O'Donnell claims, but the Legislature has its own mandate and that is to stop him.
The Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times urges their readers to get COVID shots and boosters now, warning that prices are going to soar now that government subsidies for medications and shots are about to end. The paper outlines how costs will escalate.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is aghast that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson isn't allowing comments on his Twitter account while posting a self-serving tweet about being sworn in for his third term, pledging to fight for freedom and the truth. Shows the senator's lack of spine, Heinzelman insists.
Commenting on the travails of Cong. Kevin McCarthy's problems getting enough votes to become the House's speaker, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that's what happens when tossing aside core values.