Democrats got exactly the results they wanted in Tuesday's Supreme Court election, claims Charlie Sykes in a Bulwark posting. The party wanted Dan Kelly to win the conservative vote, figuring that with his past record and political baggage he'd be the easier candidate to beat on April 4th, he writes.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz gives his take on Tuesday's balloting, claiming that Janet Protasiewicz, even though running about even with the two conservatives, will get all of Everett Mitchell's 8% of the vote in April, giving her a comfortable lead going in.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska sees Donald Trump taking more lumps in Wisconsin's spring primary election. He notes that Trump's endorsed candidate for the State Senate, election denier Janal Brandtjen, was soundly defeated.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson calls the Republican legislators' proposal to create a flat income tax rate a bonanza for the wealthy. Using tax data and formulas he determines that upper income taxpayers would see a 53% savings.
Mark Lisheron of the conservative Badger Institute notes that call to police from Milwaukee Public Schools are up again this year. That's prompting Milwaukee school administrators to call for bringing police back into the schools, he maintains.
Dan Steininger, the grandson of former Milwaukee Mayor Dan Hoan, writes a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel thanking the many who responded to his call for ideas on how to combat Milwaukee's crime. He says he will begin sharing some of those ideas soon, hoping to generate public debate and a way to find solutions.