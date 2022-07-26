Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey finds it pathetic that the Dane County Fair had to shut down at 9 p.m. on one of the summer's most perfect nights. This is the regrettable era we live in where young people break into fights, forcing officials to declare curfews, spoiling what the fair once meant to the community.
Our democracy needs your vote, writes Walworth County Democrat Jerry Hanson in a column for WisOpinion. We must not turn our elections over to politicians who want to restrict and perhaps decide the vote, he warns.
Noting that all five Wisconsin Republican members of Congress voted against the bill to protect the use of contraceptives, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson comments that then they have the nerve to claim Democrats are radicals.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio was overheard by Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin claiming that the same-sex marriage vote is a waste of time. Rubio joins Wisconsin's other senator, Ron Johnson, in claiming the vote protecting gay marriage isn't necessary, Heinzelman points out.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Enrique Figueroa visits the horrific shootings in Uvalde, Tex., where he grew up and describes how Mexican Americans were treated. They faced a different kind of justice, he writes, and probably won't receive anything better now.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska once again slams the "always Trumpers" who try to justify the Jan. 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. He notes how Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley was caught rushing out of the Capitol after just hours before raising his fist in salute to the throng outside the Capitol. We're laughing at you, Blaska proclaims.