This must be the final Mifflin Street block party in Madison, clammers Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. With 44 arrests this year, including one for carrying a stolen gun, this annual event has become an embarrassment for all Madison residents, he declares.
State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column, complains that government debt is being leveraged to do more harm. Whether it's the national debt ceiling or the state's shared revenues, resources for our citizens and communities have become nothing more than bargaining chips, she writes.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee contend that scapegoating the unemployed is political trope. Cutting unemployment benefits as some our politicians are suggesting is nothing more than a political stunt that won't work, they write.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson also attacks GOP legislators who seem to believe that unemployment benefits can be used to force people to look for nonexistent jobs, creating so-called "ghosting." Unemployment is an insurance program, he points out, and not subject to the referendum demanding job searches in return for benefits.
In the first in a series on Tone Madison, Christina Lieffring recounts the stories from local people on how their family planning has been affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A survey conducted earlier shows that 39% of families have been impacted, she writes.