Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman declares U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman as Wisconsin's latest traitor for joining seven other Republican members of Congress in opposing revoking Russia's favored trading partner status. Wisconsin needs to send him to the looney bin in this fall's election, Heinzelman says.
The Racine Journal Times is elated over a grant announced by Gov. Tony Evers last week that will be a shot in the arm for a new Racine health center. The $20 million grant from the state is funneled through COVID relief money, the paper points out.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, academics Michael Ford and Samantha Larson discuss what lessons have been learned about the response of Wisconsin's local governments to the COVID pandemic. They surveyed 38 local administrators and reveal their conclusions.
Lifetime appointments were a good idea for federal judges, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader Telegram, but they no longer work for the U.S. Supreme Court which has become gripped with partisanship. We need to find a way to change this, the paper insists.
Writing on the right-wing MacIver Institute blog, Bill Osmulski claims that Wisconsin's COVID data "stray from the narrative" and are failing to report the declining vaccine efficacy.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff is wondering whether Wisconsin's government can ever become functional again. The Legislature has taken to simply ignore things people actually care about in order to focus on conspiracy theories instead, she insists.