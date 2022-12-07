Writing in the Milwaukee Courier, State Sen. Lena Taylor announces that "we'll take the wins" even though they may be bittersweet. She points to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's success in getting the Respect for Marriage Act passed, but laments the long battles ahead for equal rights.
In an Isthmus column, Ruth Conniff declares that Dane County is making Wisconsin less red. It's starting to dawn on the Republican Party that they can't ignore the liberal enclave, she writes.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Joe Peterangelo of the Wisconsin Policy Forum gives Metro Milwaukee's economy a mixed report card. While it has attracted rising numbers of tech and science workers, it still lags in venture capital, exports, productivity and household income, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite says that Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, one of four announced Supreme Court candidates, showed her true colors when she sided with Democrats who want to end district gerrymandering.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska answers one of his correspondents by proclaiming "no" to the question of whether Twitter's disclosures about Hunter Biden's laptop changes his mind about the 2020 election. It would have made no difference, he insists.