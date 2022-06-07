Columnist Bill Kaplan accuses Wisconsin's 7th District Cong. Tom Tiffany of talking out of both sides of his mouth on Ukraine. In a WisOpinion offering, Kaplan points out that while Tiffany claims to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, he has voted against several bills aimed at helping the war-torn country against the invaders, claiming the aid is harming U.S. taxpayers and contributing to inflation.
Kayla McPike, a UW-Whitewater junior, pens a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in which she insists that menthol cigarettes killed members of her family. She praises the FDA's ban on the flavored cigarettes, noting that it won't bring he family members back, but it will save lives in the future.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick Mcllheran claims that the current price of gasoline is something that progressives have been wanting for the past several years. He insists that higher gas prices have resulted in smaller opportunities for many people.
Let us finally do something, writes State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. She explains why she is supporting several bills aimed at improving gun safety and at least attempting to save human lives.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite asserts that Gov. Tony Evers has attacked businesses once again. He claims that Evers' order to prohibit baby formula price gouging is an effort to cover up for the Biden administration's fumbling of the shortage.
The Racine Journal Times maintains that Racine County's DA's blackout needs some balance. Although DA Tricia Hanson claims nothing has changed, the paper notes that her directives to law enforcement agencies has resulted into a crackdown on open records. Her advice lacks any kind of balance on what cases she claims ought not be made public.