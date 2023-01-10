In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan explains why Wisconsin has refused to expand Medicaid, even though 39 other states have and 70% of residents want it. It's because the strings of GOP legislators are being pulled by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce which is staunchly opposed, he writes.
In a guest column for the Kenosha News, State Sen. Bob Wirch explains what he thinks ought to be done with the state's budget surplus. The Kenosha Democrat warns that Republicans want to it to enact a flat income tax rate of 3.5%, a huge cut for top wage earners. Do you want the money to line the pockets of the already wealthy or use for programs to benefit all Wisconsin people?, he asks.
Blogger Bill Stokes recounts his watching of "All's Quiet on the Western Front," a movie classic that graphically depicts war's brutality. He had to turn it off, he said, because it brought back memories of his battlefield experiences in Korea and the awful realization that the killing continues to this day.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is lamenting the Packers' loss to the Lions Sunday night, wondering what we'll do now for aggravation. Meanwhile, he wants the Packers to get rid of Quay Walker, who was kicked out of the game for shoving the Lions' trainer as he tried to help an injured player.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz writes of the irony created by the demise of the so-called red wave in last fall's mid-term election. Had it occurred, the far-right fringe in the House could have been swept aside, he says. But since it didn't, it now has the opportunity to create absolute havoc.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters writes that both Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are seeking to leave a legacy. They both want to make history, he says, and are willing to work together to make it happen.