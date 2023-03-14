Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion compares President Joe Biden's Medicare plan with the Republicans' ultimatums on the debt ceiling. Wisconsin's Ron Johnson would subject Medicare to discretionary spending while Biden would protect it for decades to come, he says.
The Racine Journal Times believes the state should use its big budget surplus to fund infrastructure during the next two years. Evers has proposed less bonding to finance infrastructure, especially at the UW, using surplus funds instead. The paper agrees that would be better than borrowing at today's interest rates.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's executive editor Greg Borowski asks readers to help support coverage of the environment that his newspaper has undertaken in cooperation with the Report for America program. He includes examples of what the program has produced so far.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeshia Myers writes that disabled doesn't mean disadvantaged. She encourages efforts to build an awareness of what disabled individuals are capable of doing to benefit society and building equity in their lives.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska quotes from Mike Pence's recent speech at the Washington, D.C., gridiron dinner in which he declared that history will hold Donald Trump accountable. He notes that the former vice president declared that those who minimize the Jan. 6th Capitol riots as mocking decency.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that Gov. Ever's Brewers' deal is all about Milwaukee. You can bet that the Brewers will get a couple hundred million bucks in the new state budget because of the special interests that are involved, he argues.