Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion post, labels Wisconsin U.S. senator Ron Johnson a wannabe Donald Trump arsonist. He notes that Johnson has promised to filibuster any Senate bill addressing the debt ceiling unless the House's cuts to safety net programs aren't included.
The axing by Republican legislators of a Wisconsin Elections Commission plan to provide an inspector general to the voting process needs a new look, say the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times. Hopefully, the plan will come back in the budget process, the editorial added, but pared down from the original proposal.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey visits the Johnson Creek outlet mall and finds it a snapshot of the state's economy. Customers are few, sales are down, yet the stores are struggling to find workers, he relates.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is alarmed by a Seattle group's presence on the UW-Madison campus that is trying to organize grad students working as teaching assistants to demand a $50,000 salary.
On his More Verb than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe takes another look at the arguments surrounding the meaning of the Second Amendment, conceding that it's impossible to read the minds of the Founders. Times and weaponry have changed drastically since the 1780s, he notes and says we need to take a serious look at updating the amendment.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor notes what is on the chopping block in the House Republicans' bill to raise the national debt ceiling. She describes what would happen to veterans, child care, people on food stamps and other consequences.