On WisOpinion, columnist Bill Kaplan charges that Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson and his fellow Republicans in the House want economic catastrophe. Johnson joined a group of other Republicans to proclaim that they shouldn't fear not increasing the debt limit, Kaplan points out, a move that would spark an economic disaster.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor insists that morality can't be legislated. The police killing in Memphis of Tyre Nichols wasn't deterred by police body cams that are required in Memphis. The culture and rules are what needs to be changed, she points out.
In his Wisconsin Spotlight posting, M.D. Kittle touts the right-wing Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty's report that claims choice schools are doing better than public schools.
Patrick Mcilheran, the policy director for the conservative Badger Institute think tank, contends in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column that a flat income tax would make it easier for Wisconsinites to stay in the state they love.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears on Urban Milwaukee, says the battle lines are becoming clear in the Capitol's budget battle. He tells readers what to watch for during the coming weeks.