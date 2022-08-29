Blogger Bill Stokes celebrates President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and sheds no tears for what he describes as the money lenders who for too long have been shackling our young people.
But, blogger Dave Cieslewicz calls the loan forgiveness bad politics and predicts it will hurt Biden. He claims the loan forgiveness benefits those already making more than the average worker who chose not to go to college.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Heather Smith claims that Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the Kenosha riots anniversary by proposing a "phony" tax plan. She contends that he is playing politics with the state budget surplus, as usual.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell chimes in with a MacIver Institute blog, contending that Evers has had a "miraculous" election year tax cut conversion, now after fighting tax cuts for years he's suddenly seen the light.
What you don't know about hate may kill me, writes Reggie Jackson in the Milwaukee Independent. He talks about the dangers Black people often face when people like him address the racial inequities in society.
In a WisOpinion column, Walworth County Democratic Party member Jerry Hanson claims that we have lost our way. Politics is now a war, he writes, as the lure of power has induced all too many to abandon democracy in favor of party.