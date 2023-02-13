The "old" president showed his mettle during the state of the union, writes Dominique Paul Noth on his blog "Dom's Domain." He might not be able to do anything about his age, the blogger comments, but he sure can lead the nation.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on the oddness of that Chinese balloon floating across America last week. He stresses the importance of the U.S. negotiating closer ties with China's neighbors in light of this latest development.
Following a fact check, Wisconsin Watch asks if Madison's mayor sponsored zoning changes in the city's historic districts. It answers "no," noting that Satya Rhodes-Conway withdrew her sponsorship of the zoning changes when the City Council added the historic districts to the overlay plan.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman has some ideas of his own on giving the state citizenry tax cuts. Rather than a flat tax that would benefit the wealthy the most, just eliminate the two lower brackets and ending the income tax for anyone earning less than $25,520, he proposes. This would give breaks to the very people who need it the most, he explains.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mark Lesheron insists that the state has failed to document billions of dollars in federal funds. The Department of Administration has no idea where some $4 billion in pandemic aid went, he charges.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a number of charts containing facts that he says Republicans need to face. They disprove the figures that GOP politicians use to insist that Joe Biden's policies aren't working.