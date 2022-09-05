The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild gives three cheers to President Joe Biden for his defense of democracy. He was right not to smear all Republicans, Rothschild writes, but his take down of the MAGA crowd's lies and calls for violence are very deserving.
In a WisOpinion column, Democratic State Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton says thanks to the workers of Wisconsin. What gets lost in the annual observance of Labor Day, he writes, is how it all got started. He goes on to give a history lesson. Also on WisOpinion, Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie laments that labor union membership has seen big declines, but the good news is that unions are making a comeback.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz has a different take on Labor Day as it relates to the Democrats. He insists that if the Dems are so pro-labor why are blue collar workers abandoning the party in droves? The former Madison mayor goes on to use the Biden administration's college loan forgiveness as an example of how Democrats have lost their way.
Blogger Gregory Humphrey, however, has different labor concerns. On his Caffeinated Politics blog, he maintains that the state's governor race needs to address the state's labor shortage and the need for immigrant workers.
In a column that appears in the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr declares what we're witnessing in the Russian-Ukrainian battles is how unpredictable war is. We're learning new lessons from the use of sophisticated modern weapons and new strategies, the professor writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is worried that Democrats are trumping the news cycle and warns readers not to underestimate Joe Biden. Of course, he adds, Trump is helping him.